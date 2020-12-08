Sports Desk: Brandon Shook named MW Defensive Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football won their first game of the 2020 season on Saturday against Wyoming and senior linebacker Brandon Shook was a huge part of that 17-16 victory. The Mountain West Conference also saw how electric Shook was on that field that night; he was named the Mountain West’s Defensive Player of The Week on Monday.

“I think that I just played my part and like I said, whenever everyone is doing their job, and making it easy for me to make plays, it’s really on the whole defense,” Shook said after UNM’s win over Wyoming.

Shook led the team in tackles with 13 on Saturday night and he also recorded two huge plays late in the game that stopped Wyoming from getting into the end zone. “Brandon Shook has been our most reliable guy on defense this year and he stepped up again. I mean that’s a big-time play,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM will be back in action on Saturday against Fresno State at 8:30 p.m. and on Fox Sports 2.

Former Manzano Monarch and now San Diego State junior, Jordan Byrd also earned Mountain West honors on Monday, as he was named Special Teams Player of the Week. Byrd recorded a 93-yard kick return touchdown in San Diego State University’s victory over Colorado State. Byrd finished with 148 total kick return yards, which averages out to 70 yards per return. That number is the highest single-game average in Mountain West history and is also the second best in the FBS this year.

More from UNM, as senior offensive lineman Teton Saltes was named a semifinalist for the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy on Monday. This marks the second time that Teton has been named a semifinalist for this prestigious award, that is given to an FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. The winner of this award will be announced the week of Dec. 26.

Now to hoops, New Mexico State Men’s Basketball announced on Monday afternoon that their game with Arizona on Saturday has now been called off. The team had to cancel two non-conference games over the weekend, due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

Head Coach Chris Jans addressed the media on Monday morning and he said that his team could possibly play Arizona in the future but wasn’t 100% sure when that would be this season. As of now, the team is waiting to hear what test results from Sunday and Monday will bring, and that will determine what their next move will be.

“To be honest with you, we really haven’t delved into that (non-conference schedule) too much. We will find games, but until we know a hard schedule of how we are going to move forward and when that will be, it’s not fair to anyone else to really start penciling in games,” said Jans.

NMSU is slated to begin WAC play on Jan. 8 against Dixie State.

New Mexico United Soccer announced on Monday that they will be adding Daniel Bruce, to their class of returning players in 2021. Bruce was excited to be back with the team for a third consecutive year and says that there is no place that he would rather play.

“Number one, above all else this is the best team, with the best fan base, in the best state of the USL. I don’t think there is a reason to leave this team, and second of all, we didn’t achieve what we wanted to achieve in the first two years. Which is obviously winning that silverware and bringing it back to New Mexico. It’s something that we are committed to and it’s something that I want to be apart of from day one continuing into the future,” said Bruce.

New Mexico United along with the Somos Unidos Foundation announced their founding roles as partners of Women in Soccer, a global movement aimed at connecting all women and allies who love the game.

The movement is free to join and offers three membership types, which are Community Member, Expert Member, and Ally Member. All of the WIS memberships will offer multiple opportunities and the team will be holding a launch party on Wednesday. WIS is launching a virtual party on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

