Sports Desk: Bragg ready for Lobo return; Means added to UFC Rio Rancho card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After serving a three-game suspension, Lobos star Carlton Bragg is set to return to game action against Fresno State Tuesday night.

His presence will make a difference. The 13-3 Lobos are coming off a surprising Mountain West loss against San Jose State. Bragg was not in the lineup.

“You know, with Carlton he really cleans up a lot of things around the rim,” said head coach Paul Weir. “I’m hopeful at the outset of all of this that it’s going to be rebounding for sure, and, you know, our two-point defense. Our two-point percentage defense hasn’t been really great this year, but it’s really fallen off without him in the lineup, so I hope defensively we will be a better team around the rim as well.”

The Lobos are 2-1 in league play. Fresno State is 1-3 and 5-10 overall.

The Lobo women’s basketball team is at Fresno State on Wednesday, trying to snap a three-game losing streak. The Lobos had a pair of early conference games followed by nonconference games and back to league play.

Head coach Mike Bradbury thinks the schedule may have worn down his team, who at 0-3 are looking for their first Mountain West victory.

“I may have over-scheduled nonconference wise, playing too many good teams,” said Bradbury. “You know, the league let us down by putting those two games in there that weren’t suppose to be after our schedule was made, so we’re through it and now we are moving on.”

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t formally announced, but they have a new coach in former Green Bay Packers head-man Mike McCarthy. He is getting a five-year deal and replaces Jason Garrett.

Former UNM defensive line coach Stan Eggen is headed to the University of Arizona where he will serve in the same capacity as he did at New Mexico.

Reports out of Syracuse said San Diego State head football coach Rocky Long was in town shopping his services as a defensive coordinator. The Orange is currently looking for a new defensive coordinator.

In other news, New Mexico United will open the home portion of their 2020 schedule on March 7 against Austin Bold FC.

Plus, another local fighter has been added to the UFC Fight Night card in Rio Rancho. Tim Means will meet Ramazan Emeev in a welterweight bout at Santa Ana Star Center on February 15. The addition of Means makes it seven local fighters on the card.