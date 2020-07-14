Sports Desk: Boxer Angelo Leo ready for world title shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Leo will fight Stephen Fulton Jr. for the vacant WBO super bantamweight title August 1. It’s a big opportunity for the Albuquerque born Leo, who left his home state for Las Vegas a little over two years ago, to better his career.

“Once I moved to Vegas my career started taking off,” said Leo. “I started making more of the money fights. I started getting up in the rankings. Overall, it’s just been a blessing, here in Las Vegas. Don’t get me wrong, Albuquerque is the city I was born and raised in, but Vegas is the place I need to be to progress my career.”

It only took the talented Leo a little over two years to get offered his first world title shot. “I’m stoked to be fighting for the world title,” said Leo. “This is something I have worked my whole life for and the time has finally come where I get to prove myself to the whole world.”

Both fighters will enter the ring undefeated. Leo is 19-0 with nine knockouts. Fulton is 18-0 with 8 knockouts. “We’re both ranked top five in the world by the WBO,” said Leo. “He’s a fighter that’s going to bring out the best in me, you know. He has a good jab. He likes to control the distance, but with my style, I think it’s going to be a good fight, you know. I come forward. I press the action and it’s just going to make for an interesting fight.” Leo and Fulton will be the main event on the card broadcast by Showtime.

In other sports news, Jackson and Wink Academy’s Chris Brown has a fight Friday. What would a Chris Brown fight be without an opponent change? His original opponent Salamain Ahmadyar pulled out of the 170-pound battle. Ignacio Bahamondes has stepped in for the fight in South Dakota.

NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher is part of a group of famous athletes that have joined with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez to try and purchase the New York Mets. Urlacher calls the venture, “pretty cool.”

The University of New Mexico running back L.O. Johnson has left New Mexico and has signed with Wisconsin for track and field. Johnson was often injured as a Lobo running back, but he made a name for himself in track and field. Johnson is the reigning champion of the 60 meters dash in the Mountain West.

New Mexico State will have to play without their most talented and experienced defensive lineman. Defensive tackle Roy Lopez has entered the transfer portal and will be able to compete at his next school as a graduate transfer.

Chloe Lamb finished second in state doubles with her teammate from Bosque School last season. Lamb was excited about what could be in 2020. That was before her senior year was cashed in for The Lost Season.