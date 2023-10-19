ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team has a chance to get back in the win column on Saturday against a Hawai’i team that is winless in conference and 2-5 overall. For the Lobos, it is an opportunity to get back on track following back-to-back losses with less than ideal second halves.

“We got the second half of the season where we got to pick it up, just come together as a unit,” said safety Christian Ellis. “I feel like we’re still trying to play as a team together. We got to do better and start leading each other more. We are going to have to gel together and we’re going to have to go on a streak.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico State is coming off a win over rival UTEP on Wednesday night. Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia was once again the star of the game with four total touchdowns.

“He’s kind of like old Brett Favre use to be, you take the good with the bad,” said head coach Jerry Kill. “Sometimes you just shake your head, but you take the good with the bad because there’s a lot of good in there. He’s a special competitor, special player and all those kind of things, but the biggest thing he is is tough. Your leader, he’s got to be tough.”

In other news, Paul Reus is one of a handful of Lobos returning to for the UNM women’s basketball team. She was not very vocal during her first two years on the team, but is stepping up into a leadership role as one of the veterans.

“I’m just focused on all my energy on everybody’s energy,” she said. “I feel like we’re a good group right now. We put in a lot of effort and we play together. I’ve been here for there years. So, I be learning a lot through these three years. So, I need to teach them my knowledge and all that. Hopefully it’s good for everybody.”