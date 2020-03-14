Sports Desk: Bosque will play for first-ever championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bosque Bobcats continue to have the best boys basketball season in school history.

The Bobcats defeated Hot Springs 67-53 Friday to advance to the Class 2A championship game. Elijah Davidson scored 27 points to lead the Bobcats attack. The Bobcats improved their record to 25-4. They will meet the Sandia Prep Sun Devils in the final on Saturday at Dreamstyle Arena.

Top Seed Sandia Prep defeated West Las Vegas 62-51 for the right to play the Bobcats in the final game. The two teams met three times during the regular season with the Sun Devils winning two of those meetings.

For the first time since 2009, Navajo Prep girls basketball is holding up the blue trophy. The Eagles won the girls Class 3A title Friday with a 42-33 victory over Tohatchi. Tiontai Woods led the Eagles in scoring with 13 points.

College student-athletes who have had their seasons canceled because of the coronavirus scare may get some their lost year back. The NCAA Division 1 Council Committee has recommended that eligibility relief be provided to all student-athletes who compete in spring sports.

Pro football hopefuls put their skills on display at the University of New Mexico Thursday. Pro Day gave athletes like former Lobo linebacker Mo Vainikolo an opportunity to hopefully play on the next level.

“This is the biggest interview of our lives, the guys that love football, the guys that have been playing football for a long period of time,” said Vainikolo. “This is it, man, it comes down to this moment and I just pray I leave it all out there, I leave my tank on empty.”