Sports Desk: Bobby Unser remembered by brother

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is easy to see why racing legend, Bobby Unser, had so much success on the track when talking to his younger brother Al Unser Sr. “When Bobby did things, he did it one way,” said Al. “It was all the way or nothing. He used to tell me, Al, you can’t do things halfway in a race car. You have to go for it. Bobby really believed in that.”

Bobby died of natural causes at his home in Albuquerque on Sunday. The three-time Indy 500 champion was known for being outspoken and his colorful personality. Bobby was just one of two drivers to win the Indy 500 in three different decades, 1968, 1975, and 1981. He was also just one of ten drivers to win the Indy 500 three times. His brother Al won the race four times.

Big brother Bobby would always look out for Al, but not on the track. It was time to race. “If I needed something or wanted something off of the race track, he was always willing to give it, but on the race track, no way,” said Al. “You had to outrun him to get it.”

Bobby was 87 years old.

In other sports news, K.J. Jenkins is the latest basketball player to announce his commitment to Richard Pitino and the University of New Mexico Lobos on his Twitter page. The six-foot-two-point guard out of Kilgore Community College averaged over 15 points and nearly three assists with the Rangers.

When he signed his letter of intent to go to Purdue University, Grant Hermanns didn’t know what his future would hold. The six-foot-seven offensive lineman from Rio Rancho High School signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets over the weekend. “My head was spinning. I couldn’t even believe it. I was hoping to get drafted, but even a free agent contract is such a blessing man. Just the opportunity to even play in the NFL, being from New Mexico, it’s a hard thing and I’m beyond blessed and thankful for the opportunity,” said Hermanns.

Lobos football coach Danny Gonzales has brought back the offseason weightlifting extravaganza known ‘Night of Champions.’ The weightlifting competition which encourages Lobo football players to push past their limits on their way to getting stronger starts at 6 pm Tuesday.

The Lobo men’s tennis team would like to have the ultimate prize to go along with their Mountain West championship for this season. The Lobos want to win it all. A step in that direction will start for the Lobos when they open up NCAA Tournament play at Texas A&M Friday.

“Why not?” said UNM Head Coach Ben Dunbar. “Why not us? How come we don’t do it? We are on a roll. We got plenty of momentum. We were 6 and 1 in conference and won another championship. Why not us?”