Sports Desk: Bob Davie Returns for Liberty game; Lilly out for season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobos head football coach Bob Davie is 100% back on the job. The lead Lobo had been out of the action since suffering a health scare August 31.

Davie missed two games as he recovered from what the university would only call “a serious medical incident.” He said he knew late last week that he would be cleared to fully participate as head coach again.

At his weekly press conference, Davie had a laugh when describing how he felt and his time off.

“I probably feel like a few more people like me than I thought,” said Davie. “Maybe that’s what happens after you have a health thing. Maybe people just say they appreciate you and like you and glad you’re back. Self-esteem, I felt like hey, they’re actually some people that like me.”

The Lobos will take a 2-1 record into Lynchburg, Virginia to take on the Liberty Flames Saturday.

Coach Davie is excited about the work his team did in the classroom. Davie said his team had it’s best ever GPA in the spring at 2.97. That number improved to 3.07 in the summer.

Lobos receiver Elijah Lilly will undergo season-ending labrum surgery to repair his ailing shoulder. Since he only played three games, Lilly will get another year of eligibility to make up for the 2019 season.

New Mexico State is hoping to end its winless streak Saturday when they host 1-2 Fresno State. It’s the third straight Mountain West opponent for the Aggies.

“I think Fresno is probably the best team that we have played other than Alabama,” said NMSU head football coach Doug Martin. “I think looking at them talent-wise, and the people they have and what they are playing with there, they probably got a little bit better personnel than Washington State. So, this is going to be another challenge.”

NMSU quarterback Josh Adkins is an honorable mention for the Earl Campbell/Tyler Rose Player of the Week. He accounted for six touchdowns in a 55-52 loss to rival New Mexico last Saturday. Adkins threw for three touchdowns and ran for another three. He is one of only three quarterbacks to have done so this season.

UNM volleyball played a tough non-conference schedule mostly on the road. Now, they are ready to start Mountain West Conference play.

It starts at 17th ranked Colorado State Thursday. Lobos first-year coach Jon Newman Gonchar can see the improvement his team has made with such a challenging non-conference schedule.

“After the first three weekends we were -2 points per set,” said Gonchar. “There’s a little differential of -2 points between us and our opponents. We’ve now shaved that down to 1.5 points per set. We’re getting better and we’re getting better in the right areas. We’re serving the ball a little tougher. Our attackers are making better decisions out of system.”