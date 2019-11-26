Sports Desk: Bob Davie leaving New Mexico football; UFC to hold New Mexico card in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After eight seasons at New Mexico, Bob Davie is on the way out. After a meeting with UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez, both men decided that the program should go in a different direction.

Davie had his best season at New Mexico in 2016 when his team won nine games that included a bowl victory. Davie has a 35-63 record at New Mexico and is currently having a 2-9 year on the heels of back to back 3-9 seasons.

Davie issued a statement on his departure in a press release. “In stepping aside, I’m proud of what we accomplished at UNM, but we are all disappointed that we have not been able to sustain the success that we achieved and all desire,” said Davie. “My family and I will be forever grateful to UNM for giving me the opportunity to coach again after being at ESPN for 10 years.”

Meanwhile, the road continues for Lobo men’s basketball. The Lobos are coming off a road win at rival New Mexico State last Thursday and are playing Auburn in the semifinals of the Legends Classic on Monday night. The game is at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

New Mexico State returned to the win column with a 78-70 overtime victory over Colorado State at the Cayman Islands Classic. Jabari Rice scored 21 points in the win with 12 coming in overtime. The Aggies will play South Florida on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

UFC is coming back to New Mexico on February 15, 2020. The combat company will host a fight card at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. The last time the UFC held a fight in New Mexico was back in 2014 at Tingley Coliseum. Tickets for the event will go on sale December 20.

Tim Means is ready to go for his December 7 fight against Thiago Alves as part of UFC 7 on ESPN. Means suffered a nasty leg break back in March and believes the time off to heal did him a lot of good.

“The time frame and everything was kind of a blessing within itself you know,” said Means. “I finally got to where I am able to run full speed and move around and pivot, and the leg is feeling stronger than before. I’ve had torn tendons and a severed nerve. I had that partially severed nerve in there.”

