NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Isotopes are back in town for a series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and will be riding the hot bat of Wynton Bernard. He currently has a .414 batting average with six home runs and 23 RBIs.

“I never started this hot before and I put a lot of work in this offseason so I’m just trying to keep it going the best I can,” Bernard said. “Super thankful, super blessed that all the hard work is paying off.”

In other news, UNM women’s golf took place in the second round of the NCAA Albuquerque regional on Tuesday. Lobos Lauren Lehigh and Jenny Lertsadwattana are still hopeful of making the cut to advance to the national tournament.

“They need to make the short ones. When they hit it tight, they got to make them,” said coach Trujillo. “So, I think just a few more putts made tomorrow, some more red numbers and I think they can get to the finals.”

Also, the state championship for high school golf concluded on Tuesday. Cibola’s Auden Krafft won the class 5A boys title in spectacular fashion by shooting a 12 under 60 at Twin Warriors golf club. He has now secured a bid to the Notah Begay III Jr Golf National Championship.