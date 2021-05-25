Sports Desk: Bellinger homers for OKC in 12-0 series finale against Isotopes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes won the series against the OKC Dodgers Monday night, but took a 12-0 beating in the series finale Tuesday. L.A. Dodgers star Cody Bellinger went 1 for 5 at the plate, belting a two-run shot in the fifth inning. OKC pitcher Aaron Wilkerson pitched one-hit shutout ball in 6 and two-third innings. Isotopes pitcher Brandon Gold had three good innings.

In fact, the game started as somewhat a pitcher’s duel before OKC opened the floodgates in the fourth and fifth innings. The 6-12 Isotopes will now go on the road for six games against the team that wrecked their home-opening series, the Sugar Land Skeeters. “I feel like, at the beginning of the season, there nothing was clicking,” said Schaeffer. “Our offense would be good one day and the pitching would not be and the reverse the next day. You know, this series, I mean, it came together pretty well with the good defense and good base running.”

Game one between the Isotopes and Sugar Land Skeeters is Thursday.

In other sports news, the defending champions of high school Class 5A baseball, Volcano Vista, nipped to ranked Cleveland Tuesday 6-5. A spectacular defensive play by Volcano Vista sealed the win.

First-year Moriarty wrestling coach Tim Means and his wife Brenda will lead the Fighting Pintos into the boys and girls state championships starting Thursday. After all of the grappling is done, Means will continue to work. The UFC veteran has a June 19 date in the octagon against Danny Roberts at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Coaching high school wrestling has helped Means become more focused because leading a group of kids requires attention to detail. “It made the situation exciting, you know what I mean and it just really fine-tuned what’s going on at the gym, me and my fights,” said Means.

Lastly, the NMMI Broncos football team has a bowl game to play in Saturday. The 9th ranked 5-3 Broncos are playing in the Graphic Edge Bowl Saturday at host Iowa Central. The game starts at 12 pm.