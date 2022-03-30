NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been quite the year for Notah Begay III. Earlier this month he was named to the high school hall of fame, and on Wednesday he was named captain for team USA in the Junior Presidents Cup.

“For [the PGA] to think of me in the capacity in leading this team as a captain in that role was truly a surprise number one, but definitely an honor and something that I’m really going to take seriously and put a lot of time and effort and energy in getting to know the kids, the team and really promote the event in a positive fashion,” Begay said.

The Junior Presidents cup consists of 24 boys golfers age 19 and younger with 12 representing the U.S. and 12 representing the rest of the world (excluding Europe). This will be the third ever Junior Presidents cup and first since 2019.

“Many of these players want to play professional golf at the highest level. Being able to serve them in a capacity of being a resource and a sounding board for their ideas and their thoughts on just how to develop their careers, not only work with the players, but their parents as well and just trying to give them a clear understanding of just kind of give them a clear understanding.”

In other news, Lobos point guard Jalen House wants to find out if he’s ready for the NBA. On Wednesday he posted on social media that he will be taking advantage of a new rule that allows him to work with an agent and test the waters to see where he stands. He said he is leaving his options open including a return to UNM.

Also, New Mexico will be represented at the USA Hockey national tournament for the first time ever. The New Mexico Mustangs are a U19 tier II hockey team that punched their ticket to nationals after a second place finish at this year’s district tournament.

“This has been a dream for 10 years, about ten years ago we had the core of this team playing rec,” coach Floyd Braaten said.

“Playing this long with this team, its become my family,” said team captain Julianna McDonald. “You know, I see them everyday and sometimes more than my own family on certain weekends and occasions. So, I am around these girls all the time.”

The tournament will take place March 31-April 4 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.