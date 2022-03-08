ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first Mountain West tournament game for UNM basketball coach Richard Pitino will be against two former Lobo coaches. UNM is set to face Nevada led by head coach Steve Alford and assistant Craig Neal. While the story line may be juicy for some Lobo fans, the players haven’t thought much about it.

“I really didn’t even know that,” Jamal Mashburn Jr. said. If anything, it makes me want to beat them even more. Just because it gives a little extra push for, you know, this organization. I mean the inner parts of this organization. You know we’re going to go out there and play hard regardless of the circumstances.”

“They don’t care,” said Pitino. “They care about what’s for dinner. They care about how long practice is going to be. They care about how early are you going to wake us up on Wednesday. Are you going to have curfew on Tuesday night? They just don’t care about those things and none of us cared about it in college.”

UNM’s game against Nevada will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. MT. The game stream on the Mountain West Network.

Meanwhile the UNM women’s team took care of business in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Jaedyn De La Cerda led the way with 26 points for the Lobos, however the Roswell native was one of the lone bright spots as New Mexico struggled shooting for much of the game.

“It was good to be able to win a game where we had to get a tough defensive rebound or a stop instead of, you know, just going out there and making a bunch of shots and, you know, and everything looks nice,” said coach Bradbury. “You know, San Diego State, to their credit, they took us out of that stuff.”

The Lobos semifinals match against Colorado state will take place Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. MT. The game will stream on the Mountain West Network.

In other news, New Mexico golf legend Notah Begay III was announced as one of twelve high school athletes to be inducted in the NFSH National High School Hall of Fame. Begay attended Albuquerque Academy in the last 1980’s and was a three sport athlete for the Chargers. Begay was all-state and all-American in golf and was voted New Mexico’s athlete of the year as a senior.

“It’s a reflection on my coaches and parents and teachers and everybody that supported me at the Albuquerque Academy,” Begay said. “What a wonderful opportunity to do some great things in sports. And, now through philanthropy and broadcasting, I’m able to make an impact in my community. Always proud to represent the great state of New Mexico.”

Other inductees in Begay’s class include former NFL Hall of Fame players Walter Payton and Thurman Thomas, as well as track star Sanya Richards-Ross. The induction ceremony will be July 1 in San Antonio, Texas.

Also, the UNM football team is wrapping up spring practices this week. The Lobos will play a spring game on Saturday, and head coach Danny Gonzales already has his sights set on a few things.

“I want to see, to continue to see physicality on both sides of the ball, especially upfront where the two offensive lines and the defensive lines,” said Gonzales. “We need to continue being fundamentally sound, see if we can go through without making very many mistakes schematically and then play hard. We’re not the most talented team, but we have enough talent to be competitive if we play harder and longer than they do.”