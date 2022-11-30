LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The NMSU basketball team returns home Wednesday night to host rival UTEP for the second game of the battle of I-10 series. Aggies coach Greg Heiar says he found out a lot about his team during the first matchup and has hopes to move some things around for the second matchup.

“They’re an elite defensive team,” Heiar said. “We have to take care of the ball. We have to rebound the ball at a high level and we have to finish through contact and be tough with the ball, all things we’ve been working on since the last time we played UTEP.”

Meanwhile the UNM men’s basketball team is an underdog on the road against Saint Mary’s. The Lobos face their toughest challenge of the season on Wednesday night as they look to keep their perfect record intact.

“It’s going to be a great matchup for us,” KJ Jenkins said. “You know, we’re ready, we’re getting our rhythm back, you know, that feeling back. I’m very excited for this group to get on the road and go play against a very competitive, talented team.”