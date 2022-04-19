NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United will play in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. The match will be against Phoenix Rising, who happened to defeat United on Saturday night in a USL regular season match. Despite the loss on Saturday, coach Prince likes where his team is at going back to the tournament.

“Man, I’m really, really encouraged where we are,” said Prince. “We’ve improved tremendously. Not a time to relax at all. We attack this moment. We get really excited to attack it and get ready for Wednesday.”

In other news, the UNM baseball team upset number nine Texas Tech on Tuesday afternoon. After falling behind 0-6, Lenny Junior Ashby got things going with a two-run homerun in the bottom of the third inning. Then the Lobos went on to score in the final four innings, including a three-run walk-off homerun by Jeffrey David to give the team an 11-10 victory.

Also, NMSU guard Jabari Rice announced on twitter that he will be transferring to the University of Texas. Rice averaged nearly a dozen points per game and led the Aggies with 102 assists this past season.

Over the weekend, Rio Rancho supercross racer Jason Anderson picked up his fourth win of the year. Anderson dominated the field at the 450 SX Class at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, coming from behind to win, thanks to a wreck by one of the leading riders. The win put Anderson at number two in the racing series standings with 272 points

“After not being uh having a little chaos go on it just seems sometimes like you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel and to breakthrough and to be able to get a win and ride well it gives you the motivation to keep going.”