ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Austin Trout is taking off the gloves but still preparing for a fight. “No Doubt” is set to take on Diego Sanchez in a bare knuckle fight as part of BKFC’s knuckle mania 3 in February.

“I am so excited,” Trout said. “I’m so hyped for many reasons, like, what it means for New Mexico, one. What it means to combat sports, two. The things that I’m allowed to do as far as fighting goes, you know, with the hands, being able to grab, hit, hold and cool little clinches.”

In other news, Donovan Dent is coming off one of his best games with the Lobos. After a brief slump, the teams thinks it has found a way to maximize Dent’s skillset.

“I think [defense] is where it can really start for me, I don’t have to necessarily start on offense if I pick it up on defense and get my offense flowing a lot easier,” Dent said. “Like coach has been talking with me about that, just trying to get my groove back, because I have been in a little bit of a slump.”