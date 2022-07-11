ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico boxer Austin Trout is in Germany this week, preparing for his latest rumble in a boxing ring. Trout will face Romanian boxer Florin Cardos Friday in a scheduled eight-round bout. Trout, a former WBA light middleweight champion, is on a three-fight win streak.

Trout is 34-5 overall. His opponent is 21-3. The two fighters are close in age, with Cardos at 34 years old and Trout at 36. Trout is currently ranked as a top ten fighter on the IBF super welterweight standings. He also believes he has some good years ahead of him because of his lifestyle.

“I’ve been living good. I ain’t been out partying and drinking, none of that,” said Trout. “I’m not a saint, but I live a good clean, healthy life outside of boxing. It wasn’t always so. I think that is going to also help with longevity.”

In other sports news, it is fight week for Jackson and Wink Academy-trained Michelle Waterson. Waterson faces Amanda Lemos at UFC Fight Night in Elmont, New York, on Saturday. Lemos was once a fighter out of the same gym, Jackson, and Wink Academy, as Waterson.

“She’s real nice, Brazilian, heavy hitter,” said Waterson. “She likes to throw hard. So, I’m excited to get out there and put on a show.”

Fit NHB atomweight Jayme Hinshaw, hasn’t fought since 2019. She is back on the combat scene and will be doing something different. Hinshaw will participate in her first-ever bare-knuckle fight card when she meets Carrie Robb at the Rio Rancho Events Center on August 27.

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Carver had season-ending forearm surgery Monday. The former Lobo and La Cueva standout has played the season knowing that it had to happen. Carver called it inevitable.

The WAC will use a new formula for its basketball tournament this season. Seeding will be based on the KenPom formula, the NET, and reward teams for winning against tougher schedules. New Mexico State will enter the season as the reigning WAC regular season and tournament champions.