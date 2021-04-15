Sports Desk: ASU transfer Jaelen House picks New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jaelen House has chosen head coach Richard Pitino and New Mexico. The Arizona State University transfer announced his commitment on his Instagram account Thursday. House will have two years to play in New Mexico. At ASU, the four-star recruit was known for his defense and energy. House had 72 steals in two seasons at ASU. Last year he averaged over five points per game in his sophomore season. House was also the team’s best three-point shooter at 39 percent.

In other sports news, University of New Mexico women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche is the Mountain West Coach of the Year. Dyche led the Lobos to a Mountain Division title and 9-1 regular season. Five Lobos were named all-Mountain West’s first team. With a Lobo freshman also named to the All-Newcomer Team. The Lobos will play for the Mountain West title Saturday at the UNM Soccer Complex at 7:30 pm.

Lobos redshirt senior soccer player Gwen Maly is one of the five New Mexico players named all-Mountain West Conference first team. She led the conference in scoring with 21 points and nine goals. Four of Maly’s goals were game-winners. She has exceeded her own expectations on and off the pitch.

For a few hours, statewide prep wrestling was put on pause Thursday due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The New Mexico Activities Association and governor’s office got together to review the matter and wrestling was reinstated. “We received word that we needed to shut down wrestling, but after further review and the governor’s office doing a great job in reviewing it and the medical team, New Mexico’s medical team that we have been given reinstatement,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez. Wrestling resumes Friday with meets scheduled for next week.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Division-I Council has adopted new legislation that will allow all Division-I student-athletes a one-time opportunity to transfer and compete immediately. The measure has to be ratified by the Division-1 Board of Directors first. They will meet on April 28.

Lastly, Miami Marlins pitcher and former Carlsbad ace Trevor Rogers pitched five innings Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. Rogers struck out seven and gave up three hits and two earned runs. Atlanta got the better of the Marlins with a walk-off 7-6 victory.