ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball super senior Antonia Anderson is the Mountain West Player of the Week. Anderson averaged over 23 points, 3 blocks, and 2 steals during the week.

Anderson also hit ten 3 point buckets during the week, seven came in a win against Colorado State where Anderson had a career-high 33 points. The talented guard and forward has a team goal she would also like to get done this year. “The biggest accomplishment I want to reach is winning the Mountain West Tournament,” said Anderson. “That’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I was a freshman and being able to do that and touch the postseason in the NCAA Tournament would be a huge accomplishment for me and my team.”

The Lobos won the regular-season Mountain West title last year. The Lobos are currently 19-6 overall and 10-2 in the Mountain West. They will host Air Force Wednesday at 7 pm.

In other sports news, New Mexico State men’s basketball is getting noticed. The Aggies received five points in the latest Top 25 Coaches Poll. The WAC preseason favorite also took sole possession of the first place in the league last weekend with a victory over Seattle U.

Spring football will start for Danny Gonzales and the UNM Lobos football team Tuesday morning. The Lobos will practice from 9:30-11:40 am on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday this week.

For the second time, New Mexico State is having a stock sale for their football team. The money raised will go directly to NM State Football’s Goal Line club to benefit Aggie football and the priorities set forth by the head coach.

Darryl Stonum is getting back on the field. After two seasons away from football the former Michigan and Kansas City Chiefs receiver is reuniting with the Duke City Gladiators at the age of 32.