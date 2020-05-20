Sports Desk: Anthony Mathis hoping pro ball is in his future

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – His basketball journey took him from New Mexico to Oregon as a graduate transfer this past season. Anthony Mathis made the most of his time with the Ducks, averaging nearly nine points per game.

His best effort came when he scored 19 points in an overtime victory at Michigan. Playing on a bigger stage has made Mathis’ dream of playing professional basketball more of a possibility, but he is realistic about his chances when talking about the upcoming NBA Draft in June.

“It will probably be late second round if anything,” said Mathis. “Undrafted, that’s realistic for me. Whatever opportunity I get, I’m going to roll with it.” Mathis has the confidence to play on the next level. “The reason why I think I’ll do a good job on the next level is because I can shoot it so well,” he said.

New Mexico fans remember how well and were not very happy when the three-point specialist decided to go return to his home state of Oregon. “People don’t really realize why I came back,” said Mathis. “It had nothing to do with New Mexico at all. You know, I have been wanting to play in front of my family at Oregon for so long. That was the dream.”

To Mathis, New Mexico is still a special place. He wants Lobo fans to know. “They meant the world to me,” said Mathis. “You know, playing in the Pit, I still think about it every day. It will be there for the rest of my life.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico State got good news Tuesday. Guard Clayton Henry will be back after being granted a medical hardship year by the NCAA. Henry tore a tendon in his hand in December of last year that put him on the shelf for the rest of the season.

New Mexico State football has announced a home and home series with Northern Illinois out of the Mid American Conference. The series will start with the Aggies hosting the Huskies in September of 2024. The Huskies will host in September of 2027.

Former Carlsbad football star Elijah Etheridge is headed to Western New Mexico. The talented defensive back is from the Cavemen’s 2018 team.

La Cueva senior Brandon Braganti would have added his name to the top ten in scoring for the Bears tennis team if the season had played out. Braganti is the latest senior in the KRQE lost season profile.