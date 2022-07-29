NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lobo’s punter Aaron Rodriguez has been named to the 2022 Ray Guy Award preseason watch list. The award recognizes the top punter in the country and Rodriguez’ resume makes him a prime candidate. He led the nation in punts in 2021 with 81 for an average of 42.8 yards per punt.

Meanwhile the Lobos are showing strides on the defensive side of the ball. After finishing in the top 50 in total defense last season, Jerrick Reed believes the Lobos will be even better.

“Going into the last game last year we were the top thirty in the country,” Reed said. “We messed that off in that game and we end up being like top 40. We have the same guys coming back minus Joey Noble. If we just lock in on our assignments, trust coach long, trust coach g and the coaches and our scheme, just perform and execute on the highest level we can, we’re going to be a great defense, hopefully top 25 or top 10.”

Also, the NMSU team began camp until first year head coach Jerry Kill on Friday. He said the amount of work that the players will put in over the next few weeks will be an adjustment.

“We got to really coach hard,” Kill said. “They’re not used to today. We put or intensity up about three notches compared to spring, and so they got to get used to it.”

In other news, the North Valley Little League senior all-star team is regionals bound. It is the first time a team from North Valley has made it, and winning is something the players can get used to.

“I’ve been on two all star teams and I’ve never won a game,” Boaz Lobaina said. “This year was the first year I’ve ever won a game with an all star team and won a championship ever. Well, a lot of these guys are very experienced. Everyone here has played at least two or three years. So, I think that really helps.”