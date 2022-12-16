ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rocky Long may be out of New Mexico for good. A report from 101.7 The Team on Wednesday said that the UNM defensive coordinator is leaving the program to join Syracuse for the same role. KRQE Sports reached out to UNM for a comment, however they did not confirm, nor deny the report.

While people around the program continue to leave, a familiar face is joining it. Former Cleveland running back Dorian Lewis announced on twitter that he is coming home after a successful junior college career.

Meanwhile, the 17th annual New Mexico Bowl is set to kickoff on Saturday. BYU and SMU are two explosive offenses that combine for over 70 points per game, and Saturday night is expected to be high scoring.

“If you turn on the game tape for about ten minutes, you learn two things very quickly,” said former NFL quarterback and ESPN broadcaster Brock Osweiler. “They both know how to score points and they score a lot of them. So, I’m expecting a lot of points, no pressure offensive coordinators, but honestly two teams that are a lot of fun to watch.”

In other news, the New Mexico Runners are set to kick off the 5th season in franchise history. The team is hoping to ride on some momentum from the end of last year.

“In our 3rd season we won 3 out of our last 5 games and our head coach Steve Famiglietta, he is on board for season 4, and really he found the chemistry,” said owner Andres Trujillo. “He found what was working, and what’s really great about this 4th season is that a majority of those guys that were on the squad, they are back.”