Sports Desk: Angelo Leo wants to keep spot among top fighters

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Angelo Leo is getting back in the ring Saturday for the first time since losing his WBO super bantamweight title to Stephen Fulton in January. The 20-1 Leo is facing the 25-1 Aaron Alameda at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. For Leo, who is ranked sixth, the fight is about keeping his standing among elite fighters and staying in the mix for a shot to win his title back one day.

“You know, I’ve been a champion. I can be a champion once again,” said Leo. “So, that gives me the motivation and I just want to prove to everyone that I’m still at the top level. I’m still a top contender and a world champion. I’m at an elite level and I want to show the people what I got Saturday.”

The main card has a 7 p.m. MT start time and will be broadcast on Showtime.

In other sports news, New Mexico United midfielder and forward Amando Moreno has been selected to the El Salvador National Team preliminary roster. That makes Moreno eligible to compete in the Concacaf Gold Cup. El Salvador will play their first match on July 10. Moreno’s teammate and forward Brian Brown has been selected to the Jamaican National preliminary roster.

Brown is also eligible to play in the Concacaf Gold Cup. Brown has represented the Jamaican National Team nine times, scoring his first goal for the “Reggae Boyz” in September of 2019 against Antigua and Barbuda in the CONCACAF Nations League. Jamaica’s first match is on July 12.

Former Lobo basketball assistant coach Brandon Mason and former Lobo player and current NNMC women’s basketball coach J.R. Giddens are in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. The pair are talking about everything basketball including the Lobo Alumni game scheduled to be played at The Pit in July.

Artesia pitcher Rylee Crandall is the Gatorade New Mexico Girls Softball Player of the Year. Crandall was 10-1 on the hill this past season with a .22 earned run average. She led Artesia to a 16-2 record and Class 4A state tournament appearance.

Lastly, the Class 2A boys and girls state track meet took the spotlight Friday. After 19 events among the boys Hagerman has a dominant team lead with 119.50 points. Santa Rosa is second with 65. On the girls team scoreboard Rehoboth has 81 points after 18 events. Academy For Tech is second with 81 points.