Sports Desk: Amari Brown is a rising basketball talent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have not heard the name Amari Brown yet, you will in the not so distant future. The 14-year-old eighth-grader from Albuquerque is making a name for himself in the game he loves by crossing state lines. Amari plays AAU basketball with the Atlanta Celtics in Atlanta, Georgia, coached by Karl McCray.

The Atlanta Celtics are ranked eighth in the nation by Coast to Coast preps. Amari is a big contributor to the team. The talented point guard can score anywhere from 18 to 40 points in the game, depending on the competition. Amari plays well in facing tough talent.

“Coast to Coast, they have me at top 25, but in New Mexico, I’m number one. It makes me feel good to see that my hard work has paid off,” Amari said. He has been around the game of basketball all of his life. His sister Amaya starred at Cibola high school in Albuquerque and is getting ready for her junior season at Florida State. His father Greg was a star player at Albuquerque High and the University of New Mexico.

Greg led the Lobos to a pair of conference championships and back to back NCAA Tournament berths. At five feet and seven inches, Greg won the Naismith Award for players under six feet and was one of the final cuts of the Orlando Magic back in 1994. Just in case you are wondering, six foot two Amari gets his height from his mom Catina. That side of the family has a lot of tall people. Despite a lack of height, Amari’s dad, Greg, always played big and he sees the same kind of potential in his son.

“He’s a lefty,” said Greg. “He’s tall. He’s a point guard. He’s aggressive. He’s strong. He can shoot it. He can rebound, post up. He’s pretty tough.” Those attributes will have high school coaches coveting the Amari’s services. Amari is not sure where he will attend high school but he is ready for the challenge and all that comes with being a talented basketball player.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United was hoping to play a home game on August 8. The team announced Monday that their game against Phoenix Rising FC will be played on the road. State restrictions due to COVID-19 was going to make it impossible for New Mexico United to host a home game. New Mexico United is back on the pitch Saturday at OKC Energy.

Over a dozen players and coaches from the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19, causing a pair of postponed games in Major League baseball Monday night. The Marlins game against Baltimore was put on hold as well as the Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies just completed a series against the Marlins last week.

Ethan Culiver kicked off an entire week of Clovis Wildcats athletes in The Lost Season.