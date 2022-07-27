NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following an ACL injury suffered in October, New Mexico United forward Amando Moreno has been off the field for nearly 10 months. He said that it was the first major injury he’s ever suffered and it took a toll on his mental health. He feels rejuvenated to be back on the pitch.

“A lot of days where I sat on my couch, like hours just sitting and talking to myself, trying to look myself in the mirror and say what can I do better,” Moreno said. “What if this is my last day? I’m just happy to be back. Now I go out with a big smile. I wake up before my alarm, I’m just so happy to come out. I’m very grateful for all the staff, especially Zach and just really excited to be back again.”

In other news, New Mexico State football held media day on Wednesday. It is the first training camp with the Aggies for new head coach Jerry Kill and he knows that it will be a process to turn the NMSU program around.

“Now I just get to coach football, that’s my safe haven and being around the kids and helping them get better, you know. We’ve done a lot of work. We have a pretty good landscape of what we need to do. This is going to take time. We’re not going to do the quick fix thing. We’re not going to, you know, go okay, we’re going to stay focused. We believe in what we do, but it’s not going to happen overnight.”