Sports Desk: Amando Moreno returns to NM United lineup

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United midfielder and forward Amando Moreno is back from competing for El Salvador at the Gold Cup. New Mexico missed the presence of the talented Moreno, who has come back refreshed after playing on the International level.

“The experience I got from over there kind of just brought like a new fire, a new mentality for me coming into to help out the team, but I’m just excited,” said Moreno. “It really didn’t feel like I was away from these guys with all of the messages I got every week going into the game. The same thing goes for the fans.”

New Mexico United has six wins and six losses on the season, along with three draws. They currently sit in third place in the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division. New Mexico United will play at Tacoma Defiance Sunday. Tacoma has proven to be a hard out for all opponents on its turf.

“They’re wide open. I mean they have a lot of talent,” said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “They can hit you in transition, some really good individual players that are clever on the dribble and creative so it. Not many teams have gone there and had success either. There’s only been a couple draws there. No one’s won at Tacoma. So, that’s our job to go and do.”

Game time in Tacoma is at 2:30 p.m.

In other sports news, July continues to be the month of Motter. Taylor Motter‘s bat has caught fire with the Albuquerque Isotopes. Motter has hit 12 home runs in the last 12 games. His 23 home runs total leads the league.

New Mexico State University football had their first day of practice for fall camp Friday. Aggies veteran offensive lineman Sage Doxtater believes will be competitive this year and he knows what has changed. “I guess everybody’s mindset and attitude like years past everyone’s kind of lazy,” said Doxtater. “They’re not trying to do extra work. They’re like doing the bare minimum every day and now we got guys that have talent and work ethic. That makes a huge difference overall.”

The Aggies will open the season against rival UTEP on August 28.

Lastly, Cleveland High 16-year-old junior Avery Sky Yusnukis won the New Mexico West Texas Junior Amateur this week. Avery was two shots better than the field.