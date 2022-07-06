ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will take on Rio Grande Valley Toros at home on Wednesday night and again on Saturday night. NM United is heading into their Wednesday match in search of their first victory at home since May 24th.

The Black and Yellow are coming off of a 1-1 draw over the weekend at Monterey Bay, so they are hungry to get a win at home against an RGV team that is also coming off of a draw. “They actually change quite a bit, as far as their system of play, and give teams different looks. So, we will be prepared for a couple of different looks. You know we see some areas that we can definitely exploit; they give up a lot of set-piece goals which is something that we will definitely have to make sure that we are attacking on that end, and then also making sure that we are not giving up a ton of crosses. They like to serve the ball quite often and that’s going to be a big point of emphasis for us,” said NM United Head Coach Zach Prince.

A win on Wednesday night would improve NM United’s record to 8 wins, 3 losses, and 5 draws.

Alianza Sports Soccer Camp will hold its first event in Albuquerque, Jul 25th-29th, at The Balloon Fiesta Park. Founded by David Certain, the Alianza Sports Youth Soccer camp looks to provide an elite level of youth training with the help of some decorated professionals from Columbia

Carlos Valdes, Victor Pacheco, Jorge Bolanos, and Robinson Zapata will be the coaches for this camp. Soccer players will get the opportunity to learn directly from these pros, who, between them have played in three World Cups and more than 2000 games. “I am a defender, so we want to bring a goalkeeper, a midfielder, and a striker. All of us have different ways to see the game, so the knowledge of everything is going to be much better for all these guys”, said Camp coach and Colombian professional soccer player Carlos Valdes.

The camp’s founder, David Certain, lives in Albuquerque now, but being a native of Columbia, he hopes to share the love his home country has for soccer here in Albuquerque. “I love New Mexico, I am so in love with New Mexico as well. So, I really, in a way, want to bring both worlds together. In Columbia, when you play soccer there is a lot of values around soccer, and that is going to be a big element for us is focusing on that emotional component, as well as the skills in general”, said David Certain.

In addition, New Mexico’s own Devon Sandoval will also offer specialized finishing and technical sessions throughout the week. To find out more about this camp or how you can register, visit their website.

The 2019 Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the year is coming home. New Mexico State announced that former St. Pius X pitcher Hayden Walker transferred from Pepperdine and will join the Aggies this coming season.

In his junior season with the Spartans, Walker compiled a 9-1 record with a .048 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 58 innings of work en route to a Class 4A state title. He was also named the 4A player of the year.

Walker joins an NMSU team that is coming off a WAC tournament championship and an NCAA Regional tournament appearance. He joins the team with junior standing.

During his time at Pepperdine, Walker appeared in 10 total innings and gave up nine runs for an ERA of 8.10. The pitcher recorded also ten strikeouts in his 13 appearances.

Albuquerque local boxer Alexa Garrobo is set to compete at a Golden Gloves Regional Tournament in Colorado on July 23rd. Garrobo qualified for this tournament after winning the New Mexico Golden Gloves title last month, and she had to beat a nationally ranked fighter.

“I fought this ranked girl as well, number four in the nation, and I beat her twice. Once in Albuquerque and once in her hometown in El Paso. I feel like I’m just going to be focused on being confident and going in there not scared. I just want to go fight”, said Alexa Garrobo.

The competition will only get tougher at the Colorado Regional, but Garrobo comes in confident and also has higher goals set, even after golden Gloves. “I feel like this is the biggest challenge I’ve had as of right now, or ever. I’m fighting the top girl in the nation at that weight, and I’m ready. I would be tested, and I would prove to myself and my coach that we’re at that level and we’re ready to go to the next level”, said Garrobo.