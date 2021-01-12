Sports Desk: Alex Touche returns home, signs with New Mexico United

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Since the time he interned with USL New Mexico a few summers ago, Alex Touche has been on New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne’s wish list. Tuesday the former Albuquerque Academy Chargers soccer star signed with New Mexico.

“The fans here, they’re second to none. The soccer community has been so close and I’ve been able to see that upfront and personal growing up here,” said Touche. “I love a good set-piece. I love going forward and being able to put my name on the score sheet and hopefully have the opportunity to do that with New Mexico united as well.”

The six-foot-three defender spent the last three seasons at the University of Pennsylvania, where he has played in 44 matches, starting in 43. During that time, Touche recorded 14 clean sheets for the Quakers and scored eight goals. He was named club captain as a Junior in 2019 and was the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year. Touche is the fifth new player New Mexico has signed ahead of the 2021 season and another local name.

“We have five players now from New Mexico and we actually, with the academy in place, you will see some of the younger players that are a bit older get their opportunity to be with the first team and maybe sign a USL academy contract,” said Lesesne. “So, we’ll end up having, I hope, 8 players out of 22 that are from New Mexico.”

Lobo football players Teton Saltes and Tyson Dyer are on to the next level. Saltes an offensive lineman and Dyer, a punter, had the opportunity to play another season of college football because of the exemption given by the NCAA in response to COVID-19. Both players have decided to start workouts in anticipation of getting an opportunity in professional football.

Alabama is a unanimous number one choice in the final AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Crimson tide is followed by Ohio State. San Jose State is the only Mountain West member in the final poll dropping 5 spots after a bowl loss to 24th.

Toronto Raptors and former New Mexico State University Aggies forward Pascal Siakam recorded his first triple-double of his NBA career in a 112-111 loss at Portland Monday. Siakam had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

