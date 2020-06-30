Sports Desk: Albuquerque Isotopes to host Colorado Rockies Satellite Camp

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The home of the Albuquerque Isotopes will serve as the location for the Colorado Rockies satellite camp during the COVID-19 shortened major league baseball season. Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich made the announcement Monday. Players from various classifications in the Rockies farm system will make up the camp and try to keep their skills sharp should the Rockies need them.

“It will be small group workouts probably on a daily basis, batting practice and you know pitchers will be throwing bullpens,” said Albuquerque Isotopes General Manager John Traub. “There will probably be some simulated games. They’ll probably try to be creative as they can while not having a competitive environment. All thirty teams are going to be in the same situation.”

Details are still being worked out. Players are expected to arrive in mid-July. Workouts will not be opened to the public. Traub’s major concern is keeping players safe. He said he wants to make sure he gets all of the COVID-19 protocols from MLB correct.

“We want to make sure that those are clearly stated so that they’re easy to follow,” said Traub. “There will be a lot of testing. The Rockies will be coordinating all of that. It will be a very close circle if you will.” Players are expected to stay throughout the regular season and maybe longer should the Rockies make the postseason.

With Isotopes Park busy New Mexico United is making plans to play at the University of New Mexico Soccer and Track complex. Those plans are not final yet.

In other sports news, Albuquerque Public Schools started phase one workouts for fall sports with football and soccer able to get started. At Albuquerque High Head Coach Timothy Johnson led his players through workouts that, due to COVID-19, have a lot of restrictions.

“Right now, no players are required for COVID testing,” said Johnson. “We are doing screenings prior to each practice, going through the questionnaire testing for symptoms, taking temperatures and this will be a daily thing until we get back to some type of normalcy this season.”

Meanwhile, Valencia High School has a new baseball coach. Carlos Ramirez comes to the Jaguars from Otero junior college.

Teagun Glenn is the Gatorade New Mexico Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year. The Albuquerque Academy graduate excels with the javelin, discus, and shot put. He is headed to the Air Force Academy next season.

Lastly, Ethan Rashap is headed to Seattle University for track and field. Rashap dominated his years as a triple jumper at Bosque School. He will have to settle for his senior year in The Lost Season.