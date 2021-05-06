Sports Desk: Albuquerque Isotopes play for the first time in over 600 days

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes opened at home Thursday. Their six-game homestand against the Sugar Land Skeeters marked the first action for the Isotopes in over 600 days. COVID-19 forced minor league baseball to cancel last season. That season was to be the first for Isotopes skipper Warren Schaeffer, but never happened.

Schaeffer is back and ready to lead a develop a team he believes will be pleasing to the eyes of fans. “They’re a fun bunch to watch,” said Schaeffer. “They’re a fun bunch to be a part of in the dugout. We got some power. We got a little bit of speed. We got some good pitching. We got some bullpen guys. I mean people are going to like it.”

In other sports news, New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday to play the second game of the regular season. New Mexico will be in El Paso to take on El Paso Locomotive FC. New Mexico United is trying to bounce back from a season-opening setback. “We’ve had some success versus El Paso, but ultimately we are early in the season and we want to take a big step forward from last week and try to improve in different areas where we just didn’t get it right,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

Meanwhile, state champions were decided in the ranks of girls and boys Class-A basketball. Roy/Mesquero dethrone defending champion Melrose. While Magdalena defeated Melrose in boys basketball.

The University of New Mexico women’s golf coach, Jill Trujillo, is the Mountain West Coach of the Year for the third time. Freshman Myah McDonald is the Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

Lastly, Sidney McIntosh helped lead the La Cueva Bears to an appearance in the Class 5A semifinals this past season. McIntosh found out Thursday that she is the Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year.