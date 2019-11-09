Sports Desk: Albuquerque high boys complete perfect soccer season, Jose Sanchez prepares for the ring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque High Bulldogs boys soccer team claimed the 2019 Class 5A state championship title Friday. The Bulldogs outlasted the Hobbs Eagles 2-0 to complete a perfect season.

The Class 4A boys championship went to the Los Lunas Tigers. A Bryan Tarango penalty kick conversion ended up being a big score as the Tigers beat Los Alamos 2-1 to win their first state title since 1983.

In boys A-3A the St. Michael’s Horsemen claimed the title in a marathon game against NMMI that saw four overtime periods. Esteban Rigales sealed the victory for St. Michael’s on a penalty kick.

For the first time since 2010, the Volcano Vista Hawks girls soccer team is holding the championship trophy in Class 5A. The Hawks defeated Centennial 2-0. It was the 18th shutout for the Hawks this season.

The St. Pius Sartans are champions of Class 4A. Emma Donlin scored a goal as the Sartans clipped rival Academy for the win 2-1.

Sandia Prep completed a fourpeat Friday, defeating Socorro 4-1 for the girls’ A-3A championship.

New Mexico United announced the resigning of one of a player from the team’s inaugural season. Midfielder Daniel Bruce said it was a dream come true to sign another deal with the team.

Jose Sanchez wants to follow in his younger brother’s footsteps and fight for a big promotion in the boxing world one day. His brother Jason fought for a world title earlier this year. Jose believes if he continues to win, his day will come. He will take another step towards that on the undercard of Josh Torres’ latest fight Saturday at Tingley Coliseum. “It’s been tough,” said Jose. “There have been fights that we got and offers from big promoters, but for one reason or another, they fell through. So, you just got to go back to the gym and train and wait for another opportunity.” The “My Era” fight card has a 6 p.m. start time at Tingley Coliseum Saturday.