Sports Desk: Albuquerque Academy grad returns to Houston Astros lineup

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alex Bregman made an impact in his return from injury to the Houston Astros. The Astros’ third baseman and Albuquerque Academy graduate had an RBI double in the sixth inning of the game as he finished two for five at the plate against the Kansas City Royals.

Bregman also scored the game-winning run in the 10th inning when Jake Myers hit a comebacker off of Joel Payampas to bring Bregman home. Bregman missed 59 games before coming back. A strained quad put Bregman on the injured list back in June.

In other sports news, Lobos defensive coordinator Rocky Long said the team is much further along than last season on his side of the ball. He just wants to see more consistent toughness. “One day some guys are really, really tough and two days later he seems soft as butter, you know. It’s really tough to be a tough guy anyway because most of us aren’t that way,” said Long. To be consistently tough you have to turn it on and off. When you walk on the football field you got to turn it on and when you walk off you got to turn it off.”

The Lobos will host Houston Baptist on Sep. 2.

Lastly, the UNM volleyball team opens the regular season Friday at the Titan Classic in Fullerton, California. The Lobos are heading into the season with high morale and great expectations.