ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team captured the nation’s attention with a 70-63 victory over five seed UCONN on Thursday night. Teddy Allen shined as he finished the game with a game high 37 points while scoring the final 15 for the Aggies.

“He is right there with the best players I have ever coached, in terms of passion and work ethic and investing in his game, and he’s being rewarded for it now, and I have said this before, the best thing about him is if you really watch him he is defending and he leads us in rebounds,” said coach Jans.

Now NMSU’s attention turns towards four seed Arkaksas. A win would give the Aggies the program’s first sweet 16 appearance this century.

“I think that we are just more locked in than ever, because if we make it to the sweet 16 there is more history, if you make it to the final 4 its more history,” Sir’Jabari Rice said. “We are now really worried about anything, we already made the history and so once more its just us.”

The Aggies will take on the Razorbacks on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. The game will be televised on TNT.

Meanwhile the UNM softball team begins conference play on Friday night. The Lobos will host a three game series against San Jose State this weekend.

“We go back to a zero-zero record right,” coach Congleton said. “So, starting off on the right foot and taking this conference series, whether its a couple of wins or three wins if we sweep the series, then that just continues to build for our home opener against Utah state next week.”

In other news, New Mexico United gets back on the pitch on Saturday in El Paso. It will be United’s first road game of the year.

“The identity of what we want to do and how we want to play doesn’t change, home or away,” said Daniel Bruce. “Whether loads of things change in different games, but we understand we have a job to do and its our job to go and execute.”

Saturday’s match will begin at 6 p.m. and be shown on ESPN+.