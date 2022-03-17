NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – March Madness is now in full swing as the first round of the NCAA tournament began on Thursday. The NMSU Aggies took part in the action taking on five seed UCONN. New Mexico State got the upset winning 70-63.

Meanwhile the Lobo women’s team is coming off a win in the NIT on Wednesday night. UNM took down GCU 92-72 thanks to three Lobos — Tay Duff, Jaedyn De La Cerda and Shai McGruder — with 20+ point performances. UNM will play the winner of USD and CBU on Sunday in the Pit at 2 p.m.

“It was good, you know we know they can all shoot it and tonight they got some good looks, and they made some early that I think made it better,” said coach Bradbury.

In other news, minor league baseball is just under three weeks away. It will be the 20th season of Isotopes baseball in Albuquerque and the club is excited to celebrate the special year.

“Its year number 20 for the Isotopes in Albuquerque if you can believe it,” general manager John Traub said. “We are really going to have a lot of celebration, a lot of nostalgia. 15 firework shows, 6 Mariachi games, we have a ton of giveaways, we are quite excited about the whole way the promo calendar lays out.”

The Isotopes will begin the 2022 season on the road in Oklahoma City on April 5. The first home stand of the year will start April 12.

Also, New Mexico United is prepping for its first road game of the season against El Paso on Saturday. The black and yellow won the opening match of the season 2-0, but will face a familiar foe this week.

“There is naturally become a rivalry because of the proximity, but then also having so many games against each other has made that rivalry even more intense,” said coach Prince.