ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As soon as Chris Jans made it public that he was leaving New Mexico State for Mississippi State, Aggie players and fans started talking about a replacement. NMSU associate head coach James Miller is receiving strong support to replace Jans.

In fact, NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said that Miller is already a finalist. Moccia said he will have no less than three finalist and no more than six. Moccia said there is tremendous interest in the job with candidates from coast to cost. Miller spent four seasons under Jans at NMSU and also got the endorsement of his former boss as he gets ready to depart.

“It’s a no-brainer,” said Jans. “I’ve been saying that for years now. He’s as good as there is. He’s prepared. He’s ready. He knows this place in and out. But, again the administration has to do their due diligence and do their job. From my perspective, it’s a home run hire.”

Moccia has the task of trying to fill the head coaching job for women’s basketball at the same time. Moccia hasn’t given a timetable for when the Aggies hope to announce their new coach. He plans to hold interviews this week.

In other sports news, Lobo women’s basketball will play its sweet 16 round of the WNIT at Oregon State. Oregon State is 10-3 at home, but 3-7 on the road. The Lobos were hoping to get another home game. Round 3 of the WNIT has an 8 pm start Thursday night for the Lobos and Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon.

Lobos pitching ace Riley Egloff is the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week. Egloff set a new career-high with eight innings pitched and nine strikeouts against Wichita State last week. It’s the second consecutive week a Lobo has won one of the conference weekly honors. The Lobos host 11th ranked Arizona Wednesday.