Sports Desk: After late start, Lobo punter amazed he’s in the college game

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If the Lobos played a game this Saturday, Jared Long would be the punter. The Del Norte High graduate plans to keep it that way. Long is glad to be in the position that he is in and it is kind of a surprising part of his life. “Going into Del Norte my freshman year, I played soccer. I didn’t pick up a football until my senior year in high school. So, that even adds to the unlikeliness of me being here in the first place.”

Long has had the benefit of learning under last year’s punter Tyson Dyer. Dyer is still working out, hoping to land a job in professional football job. “Tyson is a great mentor to these guys, I mean for all these kickers, just the mental side of it,” said Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales. “He’s still out there working every day and they go out there, hit some balls with him so. I mean it was really good for them to learn under Tyson.”

Dyer is the latest Lobo specialist trying to land a job in the pros. The last few years have been good to Lobo punters and kickers. “Our specialist, we’ve sent a couple to the NFL,” said Long. “So, as specialists, we’re held to a very high standard here and we’re going to carry that into this next season.” Miami Dolphins All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders is a former Lobo so is Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez.

In other sports news, Lobo baseball will try to keep a perfect home record this weekend. The Lobos are hosting Nevada for a three-game Mountain West conference series. The Lobos are 3-0 at home but have struggled closing games on the road. Their overall record is 6-10. “The biggest thing we need to fix is our bullpen,” said Lobos Head Coach Ray Birmingham. “The bullpen’s got to get straightened out and we got to get the back end of our lineup hitting. Those are the two things that I’m focused on. I don’t focus on the other dugout until my dugouts good and right now, we’re trying to fix us.”

Game time is 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The first state championships since COVID-19 in New Mexico started Friday. High school teams decided cross country champions in Class 4 and 3A.