ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque fighters will be on display this weekend as Austin Trout and Michelle Waterson return to the octagon. Trout will be the main event will square off against Florin Cardos for the main event of a Legacy promotion in Germany, while Waterson will fight former Jackson Wink teammate Amanda Lemos during UFC Fight Night in New York.

“I think stylistically it’s going it is going to lend to fight of the night,” Waterson said. “I am real excited. She likes to bite down on her mouthpiece, stand and bang. I think with her style and my style, I will be able to display all of my tools.”

In other news, New Mexico United returns to the Lab on Saturday for Meow Wolf Night. The black and yellow currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, and the team welcomes the fourth place team in the Eastern Conference, Pittsburgh. United is coming off a win on Wednesday, and coach Prince credits the play of the defense for how well the team is playing.

“Throughout the season, we’ve been solid defensively,” he said. “We got to continue to be solid defensively because if you want to be excellent, if you want to be a good team, if you want to go deep in this season and have good seasons, you have to be solid defensively.”

Also Texas premier is hosting their 17U New Balance championship at the the Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex this weekend. Events like this bring college scouts to the Duke City.

“You know the Lobos are here, we have colleges from Texas, they are here from Illinois, their here from Kansas, Colorado, we got college coaches all over the place,” said Rio Rancho coach and tournament advisor Ron Murphy. It gives our New Mexico kids a chance to get looked at here.”

In addition, the Gladiators, bolstered their roster by way of an offensive lineman. Jalen Powell comes to the Duke City from Norfolk State where he spent four years as a guard and center.

“I have a good time on the field, you know, I enjoy success and the more success the more fun I have, and you will see it,” he said. “I am looking to bring some fresh legs and new energy and help them get over the hump. I am an IFL fan, so I watch the games, and I have been enjoying watching Ramone play, watching the O-line play, and just seeing how we can mesh together to make something work.”