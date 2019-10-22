Sports Desk: ABQ Academy grad Bregman wants another World Series title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are some players who never make it to the World Series in an entire career. Alex Bregman is three seasons into his job as an infielder for the Houston Astros, and the Albuquerque Academy grad is already in his second World Series.

“We think we got a very good team, not just the infield, but all around,” said Bregman. Altuve, Correa, Yuli is special.”

Bregman has had a very productive season for the Astros with a team-leading 41 home runs and 112 RBI’s. The Astros and Washington Nationals play game one Tuesday. Gerrit Cole is the starting pitcher for the Astros. Max Scherzer will get the ball for the Nationals.

The last time Jason Sanchez was in the ring he was trying to make the most of a title shot against WBO featherweight champ Oscar Valdez. Sanchez fell short in a gritty effort but learned a lot more about the sweet science. He is ready to put his skills to the test again when he faces Adielson Dos Santos on the undercard of Stevenson and Gonzalez on Saturday.

Another opponent and perhaps another move at quarterback for Lobo football. Head coach Bob Davie said on the Opening Drive radio show Monday morning that there is a chance Tevaka Tuioti could get the start when Hawaii comes to town on Saturday. Sheriron Jones started in a 23-10 loss at Wyoming last Saturday.

New Mexico United knows how to show up in big matches. The first-year USL championship team showed as much with a strong showing in the Open Cup this season. They will need that kind of effort Wednesday when they face Sacramento Republic FC in a USL championship playoff play in-game in Sacramento. “We focus on ourself first and foremost, what we need to do to be successful,” said NM United forward Devon Sandoval. “We play our game and we’re aggressive, then I like our odds against anybody.”

Wednesday’s match has an 8:30 p.m. start time.