Sports Desk: ABQ Academy Football starts fresh with new head coach

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, Albuquerque Academy is highlighted. The Chargers football program now has a new head coach, and it is creating a lot of buzz.

“We have 40 on our roster this year, so I would attribute most of that actually to the players. They had a lot of friends that were curious, on the fence, and honestly, not all of them stayed, but we did get a lot that said, ‘Hey, I want to give it a shot,'” said Academy Football Coach Shaun Gehres.

Van then moves on to talk about UNM volleyball. This will be Jon Newman Gonchar’s first season as head coach for Lobo Women’s Volleyball, and he, along with the players, is excited about this upcoming season.

“The transition has been awesome. He’s my third coach in my four years and he’s probably come in and has made the biggest impact. He has a clear vision of what he wants this team to look like, and you know, we all follow and we all buy into this vision that he has,” said Tai Bierria, senior outside hitter.

“First and foremost we have defensive intensity. We get after it. We’re disciplined defenders, but we have incredible intensity. The second piece of that is our Lobo fast, and we think we’re going to play faster than any team in the Mountain West Conference,” said Jon Newman Gonchar.