ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aaron Pico is riding a six fight win streak and ready to take on his toughest opponent to date. The Jackson and Wink-trained fighter will share the octagon with Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 268 Oct. 1.

“They are telling me that the winner of this fight is for a world championship and that’s what I have been dreaming about since I was a kid,” said Pico. “The time is now and I will be 26, I am ready, and lets get the party started.”

Pico credit his coaches at Jackson and Wink Academy for his rise in the sport. The help from the duo reminds him of a story his great-grandfather once told him.

“My great grandfather was a tank commander in WW2, he was under General Patton’s division, and he never talked about the war, for obvious reasons, but what he always told the family is that he looked up to General Patton and whatever they said he did, and that’s how I feel about Coach Gibson and Coach Greg,” said Pico. “They are my General Patton’s, whatever they say I will do it, and when you have that passion and that trust going into war, its really hard to stop your team. I thank God every single day that I have these two men in my corner leading me to battle.”

Pico is currently 10-3 in the octagon. His opponent is 17-3. “I am going to go in there and look at him in the eyes and I am going to hunt him down,” said Pico. “I am going to throw combinations and I am going to look to take him down and elbow his face. It sounds very harsh, but that’s the game that I am in. I want to go in there and make his life as miserable as possible and walk out of that cage with my hand raised. It’s just that simple.”

In other sports news, the Lobos football team has a short week and will play at UNLV Friday. The Lobos are hoping to boost their production on offense in the next game. A loss at LSU last weekend produced only two first downs. The Lobos are currently one spot from the bottom in NCAA FBS statistics for total offense. “We just got to help the defense out,” said Lobos offensive lineman Collin James.

“You know, the defense has been doing a great job all year. They’ve been holding big opponents to a low amount of points. So, the offense really got to step up and start putting points on the board and we’re going to start winning games.”

The Lobos and UNLV have a 9 pm start time Friday night in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Former Los Lunas high standout Bryce Santana had his best game as a Lobo in the loss at LSU. Santana had four tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble and recovery.

La Cueva high quarterback Aiden Armenta committed to Lobos football over the weekend. He said relationships with the coaches were key. UNLV and Tulsa were some of the other schools recruiting Armenta.

Spirit Stick week 7 poll has the Goddard Rockets, Clovis Wildcats, Lovington Wildcats, and Gadsden Panthers. Fans can vote for their respective school until noon Friday.