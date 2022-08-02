ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Cueva football team has lost one of the top players in the state. Talented receiver Exodus Ayers has left the program and is transferring to Proctor Academy. He received a scholarship to attend the prep school and his parents said the academics were too good to pass up.

“This is a once in a lifetime, a God given opportunity,” said his father Corley. “Not only will he be able to be at one of the top college prep schools in the country, he’s going to also be able to, you know, academically soar.”

In other news, talented Eldorado basketball player Bella Hines dropped 67 points in an AAU tournament over the weekend. Her performance has drawn national attention, and the college offers are rolling in.

“It’s been super cool, especially UCONN,” Hines said. “That’s been one of my dream schools, since I was a little kid. LSU is amazing, coach Mulkey. Florida, another one of my dream schools so it’s been super cool getting to talk to all these big colleges, taking everything in that they had to say and just applying it to my game and just keep working hard.”

Also New Mexico United returns home on Wednesday. The black and yellow will welcome Sacramento Republic FC for the teams second match of the week.

“We got a tough opponent coming on Wednesday,” coach Prince said. “They’re coming from Charleston, from the east coast as well with a tough game that they’ve played, so we’re excited for the challenge, we’re excited to be back home, we love playing in front of our fans and to put a good performance in front of them.”