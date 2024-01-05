ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Both the UNM men’s and women’s basketball teams return to the Pit on Saturday. It will be the conference home opener for both teams with the men hosting Wyoming and the women hosting Boise State.

For the men, the Lobos are coming off their first loss since November 9th after falling to No. 13 Colorado State on Tuesday. While the loss was disappointing, coach Pitino reiterated that the team is still in good shape at the start of the conference season.

“I had people saying hang in there coach. Hang in there? We’re on a one game losing streak,” he said. “So, they bounced back, we practiced the next day and they’ve been really good.”

The women return to the Pit for the first time since December 17. It has been a light schedule since then, as they have only played one game in the past two weeks.

“Boise is always a good team to play for us. So, they’re always tough, they always have good bigs,” said Aniyah Augmon. “It’s a really good match up for us. So, we just have to be ready to compete and get ready to go.”

In other news, New Mexico United has a new addition for the 2024 season. The club announced the acquisition of winger Dayonn Harris from the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Harris, 26, made his pro debut in 2019 and has racked up more than 4,300 minutes in his career.

“Dayonn’s speed, versatility, and experience in the USL Championship will be hugely important in allowing us to play the way we want to play,” said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. “He is an exciting, dynamic player who already plays like a New Mexican. He can operate as a winger, wingback, or fullback. We can’t wait to welcome him to the Land of Enchantment.”