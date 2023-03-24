ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yet another Lobo men’s basketball plater has gone into the transfer portal. Junior guard and two year starter Javonte Johnson is the latest departure from the Lobos, joining Emmanuel Kuac, KJ Jenkins and Josiah Allick. This season Johnson averaged nearly six points and four rebounds per game for UNM.

Meanwhile, NMSU has named the next head coach for the men’s basketball program. Jason Hooten is the next man to take over for the Aggies and brings 30 years of coaching experience with him, including 13 as a head coach. Most recently serving as the head coach as Sam Houston State, Hooten took the Bearkats to the post season six times.

In other news, Holly Holm returns to the octagon on Saturday. She is set to fight former Jackson Wink teammate Yana Santos and expecting a well fought bout.

“It doesn’t bother me at all, even when we used to train we were trying to get each other good, you know,” said Holm. “We were good training partners and after a good hard round it was like, hey good job, it was good and it was tough. She was a good sparring partner, a good wrestling partner. So, we were able to train hard when she was here and I know we will fight hard.”

Also the Sal Puentes memorial baseball tournament and Kristin Griego softball tournaments continued on Friday. Among the action included a rematch of last year’s 5A baseball title game with the Cavemen beating the Matadors once again.