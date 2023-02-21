ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A highly recruited high school prospect has joined the Lobos. Four-star guard Tru Washington announced his commitment to UNM via social media on Tuesday.

The team will also be gearing up for the final stretch of the season as UNM plays Boise State on Wednesday. The last time UNM and Boise State played, the game went down to the final moments with the Lobos coming out on top. Now, UNM has the task of going to Idaho to try to snap the Broncos 12 game home win streak. It is the first game of a crucial final stretch for the Lobos, as they make their claim for an NCAA tournament bid.

“I haven’t ever put one goal on a season, but with that being said we’ve put ourselves in position where we’re in late February and we’re playing meaningful games,” said coach Pitino. “They understand where we sit. Some got us in. Some got us out. But, that should never impact the way that we play and the season is never over, especially with the conference tournament. That’s the beauty of college basketball.”

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s team is also set to hit the road as the team looks to complete the season sweep of Air Force. The game is a bit earlier than usual with an 11 a.m. tipoff and Mike Bradbury gave his thoughts on playing early games.

“I think it’s the greatest thing ever,” he said. “I request one for every game. That’s why we’re the number one that plays them all. It saves the University a ton of money. It saves us a lot of missed class time. It makes sense. If I could get the other team to do it, I would play every road game at 11 am.”

In other news, the Lobo football team has entered the second week of spring practices. There are some new pieces on defense, including Bobby Wooden who has made the switch from running back to safety.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to bring a lot of effort, a lot of attitude, somebody who can make plays, somebody who can be a real consistent player throughout the year,” said Wooden. “So, that’s what I want to bring to the defensive side of the ball.”