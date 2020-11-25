Sports Desk: 2020 New Mexico Bowl to move to Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 New Mexico Bowl has now been moved to Frisco, Texas. ESPN made the announcement on Tuesday, saying in part: “Due to current State guidelines in New Mexico regarding intercollegiate athletics and travel, the 2020 New Mexico Bowl will be staged in Frisco, Texas.”

New Mexico Bowl Executive Director Jeff Siembieda said on Tuesday, “The intent is still to be able to showcase Albuquerque and showcase New Mexico, and the beautiful things we got here. It’s unfortunate for our partners and our community and for our economy, we wish we were able to stage the game here. We are just unable to do that.”

Meanwhile, the University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball held their fourth practice since relocating to Levelland, Texas, last week. UNM has not had much practice time as a full team this year, but with the season approaching Head Coach Paul Weir says his team remains confident.

“After four practices I don’t think there is anyone in this program that doesn’t feel very good about this team right now. We know where we are picked, we know what people think of some of our guys individually, and maybe even me individually, but I don’t think that has made any impact on how we personally feel about what our trajectory can be as a ball club,” said Weir.

UNM is set to open their conference schedule at Boise State, but as of now, that is up in the air according to Paul Weir. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on Lobo Men’s Basketball.

Former University of New Mexico Assistant Coach for the men’s basketball team, Brandon Mason has put together a star-studded, former Lobo alumni team for the 2021 TBT Tournament.

The Basketball Tournament is a winner take all tournament that has a million-dollar prize. Mason says that the TBT organization reached out to him about starting a Lobo Alumni Team because the fan base is so passionate about the players.

Here is a look at the 15-man roster:

Darington Hobson

Jamaal Smith

Antino Jackson

Anthony Mathis

Kendall Williams

Drew Gordon

Tony Danridge

Tim Williams

Alex Kirk

Cameron Bairstow

Cleveland “Pancake” Thomas

J.R. Giddens

Scott Bamforth

Deandre Lansdowne

Wendell McKines.

The TBT is set to start in late July or early August and Brandon Mason has also brought on a solid coaching staff. “Michael Cooper, who is a legend, you know they will listen to Coop. He has won championships at every level, and then I added Craig Snow who has a relationship with these guys, and then also Kory Alford because he played with these guys and is a head coach now,” said Mason.

Former Cibola High School stand out and now guard for Florida State, Amaya Brown will redshirt this season. The junior guard has had knee problems in the past and will take the season to fully heal her knee. Brown will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Local amateur boxer, Sharahya Moreu was excited to head out to Louisiana for the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships on Dec. 5. This tournament had already been postponed once due to COVID-19, and on Tuesday USA Boxing announced that it would be postponed once again.

“Its crazy, because I feel like just yesterday they just did, they had an article I was doing with them, and its posted on USA Boxing, and the next day they postponed it. But, at the end of the day it is a health risk,” said Moreu.

Moreu says that USA Boxing will update fighters in early December on when this Olympic Qualifying tournament will be rescheduled. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on her.

