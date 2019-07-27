Sports Desk: 2019 Pacific Coast Amateur Golf Championships wrap up on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with a look at the Isotopes series opener at home with Salt Lake. The Isotopes will play three games at home with the Bess and Saturday’s matchup will be Green Chile Cheeseburger night at the Lab, that game will start at 6:35 p.m.

The 2019 Pacific Coast Amateur Championship wrapped up on Friday at the UNM Championship Golf Course. Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins would finish out a solid tournament with a final 4th round score of -5, and take home this year’s title with a final score of -20 for the tournament. UNM’s Sam Choi finished out his tournament strong, as he shot -11 overall and finished tied for 4th place. To see a full look at the leader board, click here.

UNM Football will begin practice next week, ahead of their August 31st season opener with Sam Houston State. The overall feeling heading into this season is hunger, as this team looks to improve upon back to back 3-9 seasons. UNM Offensive Lineman, Teton Saltes, has high hopes for his team in 2019 and also has high hopes for fan turnout at home games.

“Of course the community wants us to succeed and we want to succeed for the community. You know, if we can do that, then it’s a good deal. So, it’s only right that we do them justice by winning, and like I said if we can stay healthy, we should be bringing back a lot of wins his year”, said Teton Saltes.

We stick with Lobo Football next, as KRQE Sports had a little fun with tight end, Marcus Williams. Fans get to know this years team, one random question at a time, in a segment we call “Rapid Fire”.

New Mexico State Football announced that they will start a 3-year partnership with FloSports. The online broadcasting company will now air NMSU home games for the upcoming 2019 season. The Aggies have 5 home games in 2019 and their first matchup in Aggie Memorial Stadium will be on September 14th against San Diego State.

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion and Albuquerque’s own, Holly Holm helped kick off the newest Sports Book in the state of New Mexico. Holm was apart of the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the INN of The Mountain Gods on Thursday, for the brand new William Hill Sports Book. Holm even put down the ceremonial first bet.

New Mexico Ice Wolves Hockey is nearing the end of their inaugural Main Camp, as Saturday will mark the final day. The team is making cuts to fill the roster spots for their upcoming training camp. This Main Camp has been a great way to find potential players for their upcoming season, but it’s also been a great tool to get the guys already on the team acquainted with the city of Albuquerque.

“Well, I actually got in at night. So, I obviously knew that there were mountains, but I didn’t see anything. So, when I woke up this morning it was actually quite a bit of a surprise to kind of look up and see that, but yeah its definitely pretty cool. I am a huge Breaking Bad fan, so I know Albuquerque. So, seeing it in person was pretty cool”, said 2nd overall draft pick and Ice Wolves Goalie, Joshua Graziano.

The Ice Wolves Main Camp will wrap up on Saturday with an All-Star Game, which will be at 11 a.m. at the Ice Post Ice Arenas. The event is free and open to the public.