ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dylan Hopkins is back at practice for the UNM football team after sitting out last week with strep throat. In his absence, true freshman Devon Dampier got the start at quarterback and made his case to see more action in the future. The solution is giving Dampier more packages and allowing him to stay on the field when he is playing well.

“Dylan will start Saturday and we will play both quarterbacks like we have,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “If Devon is hot, Devon will stay. If Dylan is hot, Dylan will stay. We will go back and forth and do different things with both of them because both of them do different things really well.”

Also, coach Gonzales revealed on Tuesday that the team will shut down wide receiver Luke Wysong for the final two games of the season as Wysong takes a redshirt year.

Meanwhile, the NMSU football team is about to embark on a road trip to SEC country against Auburn this week. While the game doesn’t have much of an impact on the Aggies’ season, the program will benefit with a $1.85 million check from Auburn for playing the game.