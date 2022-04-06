ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Lunn III is a 13 year old 6’1″ man child that has a combination of skills that coaches dream of. He is averaging over 20 points and eight rebounds at both the 7th and 8th grade levels.

“We compare him to Charles Barkley,” said ABC founder Brandon Mason. “You know, he can rebound, he can dribble, he can pass, he can shoot, So we call him Big Baby David and he kind of does everything.”

While Lunn’s size stands out in Albuquerque, it isn’t uncommon to see similar competition around the country. Lunn’s coaches however, said he is stronger and will continue to grow into a player that division I schools should look at.

“He is a physical specimen right now and I am pretty sure he will continue to grow, because he puts in the work,” Mason said. “This weekend coming up we are playing in Orlando, in a licensed Nike event, to where there are going to be college coaches there and for a 7th grader to be able to participate in something like that, I suppose those offers will roll in pretty soon.”

In other news, New Mexico United put the pressure on the Las Vegas Legends in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night. United had 23 shots with five hitting the back of the net, compared to only six shots from Las Vegas.

“This one step in this cup run that we want to go on and we’re going to have many more coming up, but now we got to switch really quickly and it moves to Phoenix really quick,” said head coach Zach Prince.

The black and yellow will return to USL play on April 16 against Phoenix Rising.

Also, as the Isotopes began the season this week, a few players with local ties, DJ Peterson and LJ Hatch have began trash talking about which university is superior.

“Yeah the first day I asked him are you a Lobo he said yes. He asked if I was and I said no. I am Aggie. He said well, starting off hot on the first day.”

“I think we’ll be alright,” said hitting coach and former Lobo Jordan Pacheco. “We had a little intervention with both of them earlier just to make sure that they stay apart and they were arguing over red or green chile or something like that.”

Meanwhile, the Lobo baseball team has posted 26 runs against NMSU this season while only allowing six. Following Tuesday’s win, UNM will now travel to Fresno State for a series this weekend.

“It is very momentum based and contagious,” said infielder Kyle Landers. “Players build off one another. If that’s from a pitching staff or a hitting standpoint. When guys are hitting good, everybody’s hitting good. That’s what it at least feels like for us.”