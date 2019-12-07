Sports Desk 12/06/2019: Isaiah Chavez named NM Gatorade Football Player of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with high school football, as Rio Rancho senior quarterback, Isaiah Chavez has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade New Mexico Football Player of the Year. Chavez earned this honor after compiling over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 43 total touchdowns in his senior season, while also holding a 3.35 GPA.

Lobo Men’s Basketball is up next, as UNM will hit the road to play Wyoming on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Lobos come into their game with the Cowboys with an 8-2 overall record and 1-0 conference record.

“My biggest concern with Wyoming is just our tight turnaround. They are at home tonight, they are going to be at home again this afternoon. We obviously played tonight and we have to travel. It’s an afternoon game, it’s three games in seven days. I thought Boise had more burst than us, especially at the start of the game, and we just got to find a way to rally our energy to get through one last game through this stretch and hopefully kick back for a few days and get some rest,” said UNM Men’s Basketball Coach, Paul Weir.

The Lobo Women will also be in action on Saturday, but for the first time since November 12, they’ll be at home. They are coming off of a tough overtime loss to open conference at Boise State, but they are happy to be home and looking for a strong bounce-back victory in front of their home fans.

“We are glad to be home. You know, we got the best fans in the country and it’s a pleasure to play in front of them and an honor to play in front of them. Yeah, it’s just getting ready for a team that plays completely different than Boise does. We have some confidence and hopefully, we can carry that over to tomorrow,” said UNM Women’s Basketball Coach, Mike Bradbury.

Boxing is up next, as Albuquerque’s own Abraham Perez will be back in action soon. Perez is the first National Golden Gloves Champion out of New Mexico in over 30 years, and he will now take his talents to the US Olympic Trials. Perez believes he will have his first fight on either Monday or Tuesday in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“I have thought about it for a long time, and it’s mainly the reason why I haven’t gone pro yet, you know. It’s just trying to compete at trials you know, and if I make the trials, then cherry. You know, I am competing for the Olympic team,” said Flyweight Amateur Boxer Abraham Perez.

We finish this edition of the Sports Desk with a preview of locally-trained MMA Fighter, Tim Means, and his fight with Thiago Alves on Saturday. Means has been out of the octagon for over nine months after attaining a leg injury. Means is back and ready to put his skills to the test.

“He’s a guy that likes to come out and break your legs down and take you out of the fight. So, it’s something that I am excited about, because I am putting my injury right to the test immediately. I either have got it or I don’t. Alves man, he fought George St. Pierre a few years back for the world title, you know, he’s fought guys like Carlos Condit,” said UFC Welterweight, Tim Means.

Means will be on the preliminary card of UFC on ESPN 7. The Prelim card will start at 5 p.m. on ESPN.