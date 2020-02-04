Sports Desk: Jon Jones looking forward to challenge from Reyes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s fight week for UFC lightweight champion Jon Jones. Jones will face the number one contender in the division when he squares off against Dominick Reyes as the main event of UFC 247 Saturday in Houston, Texas.

“It’s only the beginning and the attitude is kind of what’s next,” said Jones. “I feel like I’ve done a lot in my career and I think a lot of people would assume that it’s slowly, but surely coming to an end. “My heart is like what’s next? I’m just looking forward to the next five years of domination.” Jones is 25-1. Reyes is 12-0.

UFC fighter Diego Sanchez believes he has found the fountain of youth. The 38-year-old Sanchez recently signed a new five-fight deal with the organization and believes his best days are still ahead of him. “I don’t know when the end is you know,” said Sanchez. “Who knows, I might find another breakthrough. I might have five six, seven, eight, nine, ten more breakthroughs.”

Sanchez went on talking about his youth, calling himself ‘Benjamin Button Sanchez’ and saying he might fight ten more years. Sanchez will face Michael Pereira in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico February 15.

Meanwhile, Rio Rancho has a new high school football coach. Gerard Pannoni comes to the Rams with 40 years of coaching experience, 20 as a head coach. Pannoni led South County to a 6A championship in Lorton, Virginia last season. The three-time Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame Coach of the Year replaced David Howes who left to become an assistant coach at the University of New Mexico.

The next day after winning the Super Bowl and title of MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to Disney World. Mahomes told the crowd. “We love you. We love you. Your support is amazing. Chiefs Kingdom is amazing, and we got it. We brought it home. We got the Lombardi trophy.”

The Volcano Vista Hawks won a state Class 5A baseball title last season, sending then head coach Kevin Anderesh out with a championship. His assistant Todd Flores is now the head coach and will be tasked with continuing what the Hawks started. “It’s going to be pretty close to the same philosophies that we got,” said Flores.

“He taught me a lot. I learned a lot from coaching under him so I’m going to carry a lot of that stuff over, but I got to also make it my own as well.” The Hawks start the season with a doubleheader against the Rio Grande Ravens on February 29.