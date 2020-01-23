Solid Waste Management Department gives away reusable bags

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – As a way to make Albuquerque a more sustainable place to live the city has banned single-use plastic bags at most retail businesses.

Albuquerque’s Clean and Green Retail Ordinance aims to improve our environment by decreasing the amount of single-use plastic bags.

The City Solid Waste Management Department is encouraging residents to utilize reusable bags when they shop by offering giveaway events.

“The city is putting on four bag giveaway events, that will be giving a bag to residents as they come to the event. Since January we’ve been out in our community centers, libraries, senior centers, we’ve been delivering bags there to give out to residents that come through our places,” said Director of City Solid Waste Management Department Matthew Whelan.

There are four reusable bag giveaway events coming up.

January 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: Smith’s Food and Drug at 3701 Constitution Ave NE

February 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: Smith’s Food and Drug at 320 Yale Blvd SE

February 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: Lowe’s Marketplace at 4701 4th St NW

February 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: Smith’s Food and Drug at 8301 Golf Course Rd NW



For more information about the bag giveaway events, click here.